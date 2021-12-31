In 2021, Guam's housing market recorded an all-time new high: the price of a single, standalone on the island reached $375,000. This is 12% higher than the price of a similar house would have been last year and an increase of 82% from the price of an identical house from 10 years ago – a continuation of a disturbing, precipitous trend in the prices of housing on the island.
Although there are any number of factors which could be contributing to this run-up, one of the most significant contributors is the large population of military personnel stationed in Guam. These people make up a large proportion of the housing market in Guam – in fact, around 33% of Guam's land is occupied by the U.S. military. Thus, this demographic is an important decider of housing prices on the island. However, due to the manner of financial compensation offered to military personnel for their housing expenses, prices are rising faster than ever before. Why is this so?
The military has two reimbursement programs in place for those officers who live off-base while stationed overseas. These are Overseas Housing Allowance and Basic Allowance for Housing. Although personnel located in some places can apply for both, Guam does not qualify for BAH and only has the option of OHA available. However, due to the way these programs differ in their mechanisms, housing prices on Guam are in crisis and rising rapidly.
BAH is a monthly sum calculated according to the officer's circumstances. This sum is given to the officer monthly and may or may not cover all housing costs. On the other hand, OHA is a monthly payment calculated specifically according to the prices of housing in the region, including utilities. It covers a predetermined portion of rent or mortgage payments.
Due to the way these two programs treat the monthly transfer payment for housing reimbursement, housing prices are subject to wildly varying treatments in different areas with large U.S. military populations, depending upon which of these programs are available in the area. With BAH, military personnel are able to keep the difference between housing payments and the amount of compensation paid to them that month. This incentivizes them to seek out the lowest possible rents and mortgages in order to save as much money for personal expenditure as possible. On the other hand, OHA covers exact rent amounts and personnel cannot keep the difference. This incentivizes military officers to seek out the highest-valued real estate, in order to maximize the amount paid to them by OHA monthly.
Since Guam qualifies for OHA and not BAH, service members take the latter approach, causing an artificial increase in prices as landlords attempt to match the high price which has become the norm in the market. Personnel attempting to find the highest priced real estate within their OHA limit gives them the false satisfaction that they have utilized their compensation to the fullest extent. This has the side effect of inflating housing prices to incredible new highs.
Taking the average monthly income of most Guamanians into account, the highest amount a family earning a dual income could afford as a mortgage would be $1,300. This is not nearly high enough to meet the new average of $1,600 in monthly mortgage payments. This is also excluding interest rates, which can vary from nominal to exorbitant. Needless to say, this means that housing may soon become unaffordable for most middle to lower earning Guamanians, causing a homelessness crisis of unforeseen proportions. Combined with the now ever-present threat of COVID-19, this could spell disaster for the people of the island.
In fact, if the majority of real estate on the island is purchased or rented by military personnel whose presence is ultimately transient and temporary, this might lead to the start of another housing crisis – namely a housing bubble. An increase in demand could cause a shortage of real estate, driving up prices and inviting speculation from the U.S. at large. Most Guamanians recall the devastating effects of the burst of the housing bubble in 2008, and a repeat could also threaten Guam's wellbeing.
If the U.S. government and military state that Guam qualifies for BOH instead of OHA, this could reverse the monumental rise in housing prices and avert a potential financial crisis in the territory. By lobbying the government to make this change, lawmakers could avert this impending disaster and improve the citizen's lives in the process.
Kevin Gianan is a resident of Tamuning.