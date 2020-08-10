With the start of the new school year only a few days away, Benavente Middle School and John F. Kennedy High School have worked extremely hard to put out guidance to help their students succeed. But, through no fault of their making, resources seem to be a major limitation in making the best of this bad situation.
Middle school students will only be attending any particular course six times a month and high school students only three times a month. The Guam Department of Education's failure to provide enough books so the students have the resources to learn between classes really puts the quality of their education at risk.
Understandably, there are three modes of learning because of the limitations some students have with accessing computers and/or the internet. But, books could have been the equalizer to ensure all students have the resources needed.
I support the need to get our children back to their studies. But, without books or common reference materials, I wonder if the exposure to each other at the bus stops, on the buses and at school that our high school students and staff will have to brave is worth the risk for only three days of study.
Also, by not addressing the lack of covered walkways at BMS, our students and staff will be getting soaking wet several times a day every day it rains, thus possibly compromising their immune systems at this dangerous time of high exposure.
Hopefully, there will be a plan to add virus testing to the curriculum!
Stay safe and well, everyone!
Gary Kuper is a Parent Teacher Organization team member at Benavente Middle School.