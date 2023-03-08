I never really learned about Fuha in school until I went to the University of Guam, but I do remember my favorite drawing from the shiny brown book with the trongkon nunu on the cover titled Hale-ta, which I would peruse through as a curious child at my grandma’s house in Pago Bay. It had rainbows and people pouring out of this giant rock shaped like a woman. This was Lasso' Fuha. In school, we learned about the brother and sister god and goddess, Pontan and Fo’na (Fu’una yan Puntan) who created the islands, the elements and the people from their bodies, but not about Fuha Bay in Humåtak. This important detail, that Fuha was in fact a place that we could visit, a physical space that could connect us back to the essence of our origin story, was left out of what we were taught. Of course, we also learned that our creation story was a mere "legend," which, as stressed by our teachers and textbooks, were "tall tales" that native people told to pass down values and entertain themselves, and did not hold a significant amount of historical truth. Despite this teaching, in my recent experience I’ve learned that creation stories are crucial in relating with Indigenous peoples across the globe.
Throughout that year, a similar crew of young activists would gather and visit Fuha intentionally to pay homage to our first ancestors and this mystical birthplace. As we struggled with the news of the impending military buildup and how that would affect our future, there was a spiritual connection that many of us longed for, which was filled in that very place. As 2014 approached, we embarked on the first-ever public re-creation of the ancient pilgrimage to the Fuha, one that was observed and written in the accounts. Organizing this event was a covert response to the public reenactment of Magellan’s "discovery" of the Marianas, which happens annually in the same village, Humåtak, and retells a rather painful piece of our history. If anything, he was lucky that we fed him and nourished his crew back to good health to complete their quest to circumnavigate the world. Our generosity was repaid with a murderous attack on our people. They proceeded to pillage and burn the village of Humåtak, because they did not understand or practice the concept of reciprocity, or chenchule', one central to most Indigenous peoples that voyage and trade throughout Oceania. Why is this moment in history something that we celebrate every single year?
Lukao Fuha was meant to be an example of how we commemorate and celebrate our ancestors in a positive light. It was a gathering that invited our entire community, cultural groups and families into a prayerful space, not in competition, but in union to honor the legacy of our ancestors and to literally walk in their footsteps, as our flyer announced. It was also a way for us to ask for guidance in this journey to cultural revival and recovery. We encouraged people to bring offerings, some that we felt were appropriate, and some which were described in the accounts, such as rice to be blessed and seeds to be planted. What we came up with was a combination of information from historical documents, stories shared by elders and our personal interpretations of what our evolved traditions would look like if they weren’t destroyed or forgotten. This was our way of remembering.
The journey of cultural recovery is an endless invigorating process. As we continue to unearth pieces of our past that have been buried for centuries of colonization, we seek to bind them back together into a vessel that can hold not only our ancestral knowledge, but also the new wisdom we come to understand as their descendants navigating our Indigenous existence in an ever-evolving world.
Mañaina-hu yan Mañelu-hu, as Mes/Pulan CHamoru begins,
Nihi tafan hasso’. Hasso’ means to think, to imagine and to remember. Let us think about how far we’ve come. Let us imagine how much further we can go. Let us remember the rich inheritance gifted to us by our ancestors here in our sacred islands.
Eva Aguon Cruz is originally from the village of Mangilao and is the co-founder of Manhita Marianas, a cultural arts and youth empowerment organization.