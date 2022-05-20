I was interested to read Professor McNinch’s musings on the possibility of a law school in Guam. As a law professor residing in Guam, I thought I would offer some observations.
First, more opportunities in the field of legal practice could be created in Guam without a law school by simply adopting rules similar to some states which allow people to sit for the bar exam based primarily or exclusively on experience working in law offices or judge’s chambers. Such apprenticeships are how people used to become lawyers anyway; Abraham Lincoln didn’t go to a law school because they didn’t exist in his day. This option makes particular sense for Guam, where our law offices and courts are full of talented paralegals and clerks with years of experience but for whom the disruption and financial and opportunity costs of going to law school on the mainland are too great. This option could be combined with existing University of Guam and Guam Community College programs in law to add an additional element of quality control to that provided by the bar exam.
Second, a basic question for a law school at UOG would be whether it is ABA accredited or not. Graduating from an ABA enables you to sit for the bar exam of any U.S. jurisdiction, but becoming an American Bar Association accredited school involves satisfying various onerous requirements as to faculty and facilities. Would UOG be up to it? Not being ABA accredited is also an option, but would likely mean that graduates would only be eligible to sit for the bar in Guam. How many people are likely to want to sign up for a three-year course of study that offers such limited options?
Third, its location gives Guam a real opportunity in the field of legal education. Most leading U.S. law schools offer a one-year master’s degree to lawyers and law graduates from other countries. Some states (New York and California, for example) allow graduates of these programs to sit for the bar, though few remain after qualifying because of visa requirements – most simply want the qualification. This has long been a popular route to becoming a lawyer for people in Asian jurisdictions such as Japan, Taiwan and Korea, where the number of people able to pass the bar is artificially limited through government intervention. Almost two decades ago I proposed to my colleagues in the Guam Bar and at the Guam judiciary that Guam adopt a similar rule that would make the bar more diverse and get more visitors on planes to Guam, but there was no interest. Perhaps if UOG had a law school this option could be revisited.
Fourth, Guam’s location also provides an opportunity to offer specialization. For example, it would be easy to have scholars and practitioners from surrounding countries fly in to offer courses in the law of those jurisdictions. Guam’s diverse community would surely benefit from having more lawyers familiar with the legal systems of Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines. Similarly, data privacy is becoming an increasingly important aspect of the practice of law globally, but it is an area where the U.S. lags behind the rest of the world. The ABA has only recently approved a process whereby lawyers can become certified as privacy specialists. Offering the coursework and ability to be certified in Guam would also make a UOG law school an attractive destination not just for locals, but professionals already working in the region.
Finally, UOG may not need to do it alone. Many mainland law schools are very entrepreneurial and would be interested in a program that gets them closer to prospective students in Asia (I know, because I have had discussions with various U.S. law schools on this very subject). A partnership with the right mainland school could also be used to develop advantageous terms for Guam residents who want to get their Juris Doctorate there, perhaps on an abbreviated schedule and/or discounted tuition.
Colin Jones resides in Tamuning and is a member of the Guam bar and is also admitted in New York and Palau. He is a professor at Doshisha Law School in Kyoto, where he teaches Anglo-American and Japanese law.