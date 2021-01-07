Coming before you, Chief Judge Francis Tydingco-Gatewood, for sentencing soon after pleading guilty to various crimes, will be former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas.
I read with dismay that several government officials have submitted letters recommending “leniency” at his sentencing.
Our island is in the midst of a drug abuse epidemic that is destroying thousands of families every year. Leniency in sentencing Mr. Blas sends the wrong message to the community in light of the growing number of government personnel getting involved in, and caught, trafficking drugs.
As a former police officer and court marshal, Mr. Blas clearly had knowledge of how is actions would damage or destroy many families of our island, and chose to ignore the destruction for money. When public officials plead for leniency for people involved in the trafficking problems plaguing our island, they are sending the wrong message to those tempted to get involved for the “easy money” aspect of dealing drugs followed by Mr. Blas; telling them that being a corrupt public official or public employee is OK okay long as you don’t get caught.
Over the years, we have watched the drug epidemic and its casualties escalate, and people like Mr. Blas are using their positions of public trust, power and authority to drive it, operate it and protect it, to the detriment of the people.
Instead of pleading for leniency ... public officials and employees should be demanding the maximum penalty allowed by law, as the actions of the few “bad apples” break the trust of the people in the government, public officials and public employees.
I don’t like to think bad of people who have chosen a career in public service. In light of the number of government officials standing up for him before your courtroom, I now find myself wondering how many other government officials are involved in the drug trade and hoping that leniency for Mr. Blas could be applied as a precedent should they themselves get caught.
The time has come for the judicial system to stand up for the people of this island along the lines of justice, for the many outweigh the needs for mercy by the few. A maximum sentence sends a clear message that certain behaviors by people placed in public positions of trust will not be tolerated, excused or ignored. That only happens with those public officials are held accountable and sentenced to the maximum extent of the law – not the minimal extent of the law.
There is no doubt in my mind that had Mr. Blas not been caught, his actions enabling the drug trade would have destroyed many more families.
As a citizen of this island, I am asking that justice for all families permanently damaged or destroyed by drug trafficking be given priority over the inconvenience the temporary incarceration will inflict on Mr. Blas for getting caught.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Santa Rita.