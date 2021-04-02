I am a Catholic and follow my faith with pragmatism and devotion. My relationship with our Lord is very personal and guided with deep respect and love for Him. As I journey through life, I have become more appreciative and have a clearer vision of our Lord’s unconditional love, compassion and clemency.
I never doubted the essence and magic of my faith. Our parents stirred in our minds the significance of having our Lord in our lives. They also ignited the consequence of what happens if you fail to follow the teachings of the church. You will enter the gates of hell and will be received with tongs of fire permanently.
I never had a chance to be skeptical and rebut the teachings of the Lord. I had no reason to question God’s divinity. I happened to be a strong believer and never probed my trust and confidence in God in good times and bad times, I know He will always be there for me.
My parents were very strict and I was always in fear of crossing the bar. I held on to my security blanket which was the infant Jesus in His crib displayed warmly in our home. He was my base and my protective resource daily. As I grew older, baby Jesus was now my God/Lord. God and I were in solemn partnership, He was my eternal rock. When earnest decisions came up, I pleaded with Him to assist me. He has inspired and encouraged me to be patient, calm, cool and collected in times of crisis. In favorable times and on the brink of a pitfall, I would ardently share with Him what had happened during the day, humbly thanking Him for being my faithful ally. With heartfelt petitions and wishes for His intercession He listens and grants my appeal if it will make me a better person, there were times that He denied my request. Disappointed, I felt ignored and abandoned by Him. Later on, I would find out the best is yet to come. There are such splendid traditions being a Catholic. Besides the birth of Christ on Christmas Day, I love him even more during the Lenten season.
Lent is the season of love, understanding, forgiveness, mercy, healing and hope and an occasion of reconciliation and new beginnings. It is the season of prayers, and reflection of our spirituality and our relationship with our Divine Maker. A time to contemplate what is the true meaning and purpose of why we are here on earth.
It is inevitable that the good Lord has endowed each one of us with a precious gift. If you have not discovered your God-given talent, please take some time to uncover your skills that you are endowed with. Nurture and care for this talent. Contribute unselfishly with the talents endowed to you with favorable upward mobility of your family, friend, acquaintances, the community and the whole world without reservation, centered on spiritual being. If you have not discovered and are still in search of your God-given gift, the Lenten season is the best time. Meditate and meekly ask the Lord what is it that he would like you to be an instrument of in this life. He will show you discreetly. Embrace it with truth, you will be surprised what will unfold, fulfilling your dreams needs hard work, endurance, fortitude, perseverance, commitment, discipline with forbearance and prayers. You will feel so relieved, triumphant and humbled if you follow your desire for the greater glory of God, your neighbor and the whole world at large.
At the end of each day, unassumingly assess your deeds and ask, did I fulfill my mission in life, where am I in my journey in life. Is your vase filling up with good deeds and service to your family and society or is it still empty? Remember, each day that passes by is one step closer to our eternal life. No one lives forever. Our time here on earth is in transition. It is up to us to enrich our lives with God’s blessings.
Celebrating this Lenten season is unique from my past experiences. On March 14, my dearly beloved brother Emmanuel Gonzalez Virata passed. My parents named him Emmanuel because he was born during Christmas Eve. He lived a Christ-like manner, always giving and serving the Lord till his last breath. He died during the Lenten season. As we celebrate his new life, Emmanuel has thought all of us, his family and friends unconditional love just as God has loved everyone. Emmanuel, Noel, Butch we love you very much. You have touched so many lives with kindness and generosity. Enjoy heaven and meeting your wife, mom and dad once again. Till we meet again!
Marie Virata Halloran is executive director of Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam.