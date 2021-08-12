In her most divisive act yet, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is pitting the residents of Guam against each other in a battle for financial survival.
By increasing the number of people eligible for the ALL RISE relief program she created, without increasing the funding to compensate for the larger number of eligible people, the governor has turned a public health emergency into a gladiator arena-type spectacle pitting the people of Guam who suffered severe financial hardships when the economy was shut down, against each other in a fight to the finish by asserting that payments will be made on a "first-come, first-served basis until funding runs out.”
With an eye to the upcoming elections, the governor ignored funding the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment, known as the RISE Act, passed by the 35th Guam Legislature that provides direct financial support to people who were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by losing their income, and created the ALL RISE relief program. With an eye on the 2022 elections, the governor added to the pool of RISE Act beneficiaries all government employees (local and federal - the largest single voting bloc on Guam) and retirees (the second largest voting bloc on Guam) none of whom missed a paycheck during the pandemic, without increasing the level of funding for the program.
We saw the impact of her actions pitting desperate people against each other as the mayors' offices were overrun with people trying to get “residency letters” to get into lines first, in an effort to apply for the ALL RISE checks before the funds are all gone.
With the economy in shambles, and tourism expected to take nearly 10 years to get back to 2019 levels, you’d think the governor would use the $556 million gift from the federal government and U.S. mainland taxpayers to keep our people financially stable until the local economy recovers - and you’d be wrong.
Instead of prioritizing the financial stability of the people of Guam until the economy recovers, the governor plans to use more than half the funds - $300 million - as a down payment to build a new Guam Memorial Hospital, even though there are better options available for funding a new hospital.
Considering the people are suffering now, and construction of a new hospital won’t even begin for three to five years into the future shows the governor’s total disconnect with the needs of the 20,000-plus people still out of work and facing further financial harm as the temporary social safety nets (unemployment assistance, increased SNAP benefits, and the moratorium on evictions) begin to expire. This is the real public welfare emergency.
Hiring politically well-connected insiders for noncritical executive positions, handing out sweetheart non-bid contracts to political supporters, and a massive GMH pork barrel public works project that will have vendors and contractors lining up at the governor’s reelection fundraisers as long as she can dangle $300 million of contracts in front of their eyes, does not constitute a real emergency.
The governor confirmed her disconnect from the plight of our people with her statement that the 36th Guam Legislature’s efforts to correct the “discrimination aspects” of her ALL RISE program by passing legislation to make the funds available to all eligible residents of Guam by saying: "Let's be honest: Their tactics are more about recognition and headlines than helping the people."
If there ever was a “Let them eat cake!” moment for the people of Guam, the governor’s determination to keep the expenditure cap of $30 million on the ALL RISE program is it.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Santa Rita.