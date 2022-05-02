A letter to Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez:
Hafa Adai, Mr. Fernandez,
In a conversation with a GDOE teacher, she repeated the claim that GDOE made in The Guam Daily Post that the reason for the low test scores is due to the English as a Second Language, or ESL, students. I dispute the claim, but realize I might be wrong.
If you could share the stats, or direct me where to get this info:
1) How many ESL students does GDOE have?
2) How long does GDOE consider a student an ESL student after entering the system? At some point, GDOE must teach these students to read and understand English. The first three years in elementary school is the time frame to teach reading.
3) How many new ESL students join GDOE every year, on average? Enrollment has been dropping, so I can't imagine it is a lot.
4) Has GDOE/Guam reached out to our island neighbor nations to discuss this problem?
Thank you and stay safe,
Gary Kuper is a grandparent of GDOE students.