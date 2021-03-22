The COVID- 19 pandemic has changed our lives in many ways, including how we eat. It’s been a year that we mostly cook and dine at home. This is the perfect time to revisit how much salt and sugar we put in the foods we prepare for ourselves and loved ones. The amount of salt and sugar has enormous effects on our overall health. Salt is the main driving force of high blood pressure, or hypertension, which is the primary cause of heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. Sugar in excess can cause diabetes mellitus, heart disease, obesity, certain cancers, tooth decay and other diseases.
Salt and sugar enhance flavor but are notoriously regarded as unwanted and unhealthy additives that can be habit-forming and addicting. High consumption of salt and sugar can lead to the three most common causes of noncommunicable diseases and mortality in the United States, namely heart disease, cancer and stroke.
Studies reveal that Americans consume more than twice the amount of salt and sugar in our diet than recommended by the American Heart Association and World Health Organization. On average, Americans consume more than 3,400 milligrams of sodium or salt per day and 77 grams of sugar per day. The current guidelines recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day of sodium and 24 grams per day of sugar for females and 37 grams per day of sugar for males.
Do you know that a teaspoon of table salt (sodium chloride or NaCl) already contains 2,325 mg of sodium? It will be best to avoid adding table salt to our food but instead use fresh herbs, chili, citrus, black peppers and spices to enhance the flavors. When preparing food, cut back on fish sauce (contains 1,400 mg per tablespoon), soy sauce (contains 1,000 mg per tablespoon), ketchup and salad dressings (150 mg per tablespoon).
On my recent trip to the grocery store, I looked into the amount of sodium and sugar in the frequently consumed foods in Guam. Do you know that a can of the island’s most popular canned meat product contains almost 4,000 mg of sodium and a bowl of instant chicken noddle soup contains 1,180 mg of sodium? A plain hot dog contains over 700 mg of sodium and an addition of cheese will increase its sodium content to 1,100 mg. per piece. And 100 g of regular flavored popcorn contains 1,058 mg of sodium and barbecue-flavored pork skin contains 2,667 mg of sodium.
A large amount of sugar is typically consumed from sodas and fruit juices. A can of soda may contain 39 to 46 g of unhealthy sugar. All of these commodities exceed the amount of sugar limited to a person per day.
Even 100% fruit juices contain a load of extra sugar. According to the USDA, a 12-ounce glass of 100% orange juice contains 31 g of sugar. Apple juice contains 36 g of sugar. Grape juice contains 53 g of sugar and cranberry juice contains 45 g of sugar. Bottled and canned coffee and tea may contain from 20-46 g of unhealthy sugar. Even bottled coconut water may contain from 10-20 g of sugar.
So, how can we control the amount of salt and sugar we add to our foods? First, we need to be very conscious of the additives we put in our foods. Every time we buy our groceries, we need to review the serving size of salt and sugar content on the “nutrition facts” label. This will tell us exactly how much salt and sugar per serving you will be consuming.
The total salt shown on the nutrition facts label comes in different names, including the sodium from salt, plus the sodium-containing ingredient in the product. This includes sodium nitrate, sodium citrate, monosodium glutamate (MSG) or sodium benzoate. Be aware and stay away from them as much as possible.
Much of the sugar consumed today is hidden in processed foods and by the use of another name that also means sugar. Names to watch are raw sugar, fruit juice concentrate, high-fructose corn syrup, malt syrup, corn sweetener or corn syrup, molasses, honey, and raw or brown sugar. Pay attention to the ingredients with “-ose” such as dextrose, lactose, glucose, fructose and maltose. Also, be vigilant and it's best to stay away from them.
John Kenneth Galbraith, an American economist, once said that “More die in the U.S. because of too much food than too little,” and this explains why in the U.S., 36.5% of adults are obese and another 32.5% of American adults are overweight. During this pandemic, a lot of us have become more conscious of our health - getting back to exercising or healthy eating. Now is the time to be conscious of the amount of salt and sugar in the foods you are buying or putting into your foods. I challenge you to start counting your salt and sugar intake per day and see the physical and metabolic transformation, and the lasting effect on your overall health and wellness.
Dr. Ramel Carlos is a board-certified neurologist practicing in Guam for 18 years and a specialist in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology. He is also a pediatrician, a diplomate of the American Board of Disability Analysts and the editor-in-chief of The Guam Medical Association Journal.