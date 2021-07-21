Let's not forget those who sacrificed for Guam

Liberation Day is celebrated here on this beautiful island we call home. Funny, though, that some people don't even know where Guam is located. But most people know what the military Medal of Honor award is.
The Medal of Honor is the highest military award given to someone that had "distinguished themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their life above and beyond the call of duty."
What most people don't know or remember is that there were four Medal of Honor awards bestowed to service members during the Liberation of Guam to Marines Pfc. Leonard Foster Mason, Pfc. Luther Skaggs Jr., Pfc. Frank Peter Witek, and Capt. Louis Hugh Wilson Jr.
Sometimes, as years go by, we forget the sacrifices and deeds of those that came before us. We sometimes even start to go against people associated with those who came before us. Sometimes, we get so caught up with ourselves that we forget the past.
On this day, let's not forget those that came before us. The hardships and sacrifices they endured or succumbed to, the bravery and dedication they displayed, the risks they accepted that were beyond what we normally do every day. Let's not forget both the service members and civilians living on Guam in July of 1944.
Today we may not agree with each other, our ideology may be different, our choice of celebration and remembrance may be different, but we should all honor and respect those that came before us and acted so that we may all be here today on this beautiful island we call home.
Liberate yourselves, free yourselves from your self-imposed oppression, sacrifice your comfort and status, dedicate yourselves to making this beautiful island a better place to call home.
Biba Liberation. Biba Guam.
Scott Wade is a captain with the Guam Police Department and a lifelong resident of Guam.