After finishing Dr. Friedman’s condescending, value signaling, self-indulging “lecture” to the editor, on Aug. 13, my first reaction was one of dread and profound malaise.
Not long after my initial emotional reaction to this nauseating letter, my Cartesian side soon took over. I became thankful that this pandemic has allowed us to see in a new light the unsavory truth about many in the medical profession, who until now had garnered most people's respect. What this situation has revealed is the dual nature, the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde dilemma of too many members of the medical community.
As Descartes pointed out, and many scientists ever since: Science is constantly in motion, in evolution. It is at the core of its own existence, it never stagnates, it doesn’t bring certitudes, but rather allows us to address new questions and challenges.
One could expect that those of us who wrap themselves in the cloak of knowledge would therefore be open-minded and compassionate. Instead, Dr. Friedman gave us a magisterial demonstration of narrow-mindedness, pre-conceived biases and sufficiency rarely seen in the open. The type of generalization and gross disrespect for his own version of what he thinks is a basket of deplorables is unacceptable from anyone as a matter of principle, but it is contemptuous and reprehensible coming from a member of the medical community.
This intervention has brought to the fore, and into full light, an arrogance, contempt and sense of superiority more in line with a Dr. Mengele, rather than the compassionate, self-effacing and loving approach of a Dr. Schweitzer. These offer two strikingly opposite approaches to medicine.
The first one was the stooge of the Eugenics medical philosophy, at the service of a despicable ideology that ventured in the most extreme experiments under the guise of science. The other was a polymath. A physician, but also a theologian, a writer, a humanitarian, a philosopher, a musicologist and the recipient of the 1952 Nobel Peace Prize for his work: “reverence of life." Dr. Schweitzer continued to care for the poor, the needy, the forgotten until his death.
Sadly, it is not hard to see who Dr. Friedman’s narrow views and contempt align him with. Too many politicians, pundits and medical doctors have used fear to advance, not a science-based approach, but one of vilification, blame, and opposition to one another, to promote a narrow medieval almost cultist blind and uninspired agenda.
Perhaps it is a good time to remind us of the famous and inspiring words of the great Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt, when faced by dangers a lot more final than the virus that has made a lot of adults lose their wits, and act as frightened children: "There is nothing to fear but fear itself."
