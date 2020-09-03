Letter: A heartfelt salute to a trusted wingman who recently passed

There are a few life events that get me sad to the point of tears. One such event occurred just recently with the passing of a Guam hero, retired Master Sgt. Jimmy Sian. I had the honor and privilege of serving with Jimmy. I got to know him really well, both during our active-duty days in the Air Force and long into retirement life.
Jimmy was one of the kindest human beings I’ve ever known. He cared about everybody and everything. He truly was the proverbial good guy. You couldn’t help but to gravitate to his infectious positive attitude and outlook in life. He made numerous contributions in his tenure while in the service and one in particular, was his tour with the Guam National Guard’s Counterdrug Program. In its infancy, the program needed a leader who was dedicated and committed to its success. Jimmy became a natural choice. Under his guidance and leadership, the program grew into the success that it is today. Many credit that success to Jimmy.
His teachings transcended students’ lives and taught them the value of hard work and determination. Jimmy had the purity of civility and sincerity. Characteristics which are very important when influencing young minds.
It’s hard to put into words just how much of a profound effect Jimmy had with these kids. Let’s just say he had a charming je ne sais quoi about him. He certainly had a way of convincing young people that the sky should never be the limit, try the beginning of space.
Jimmy was the perpetual optimist. He was always smiling and laughing. He’s the kind of guy that if you were having a bad day his mere presence would make you feel a lot better. As a service member, Jimmy was always involved and engaged. You can always count on him to be the first to step up whenever there’s a humanitarian mission to complete. That’s mainly because he was all about improving other people’s lives. He was a trusted wingman and the aggregate total of what it took to be an effective leader. Jimmy was a walking morale booster who oftentimes lifted our spirits with his bottomless supply of enthusiasm and good nature. He was a self-effacing man who was venerated as a role model to everyone around him.
Jimmy was a proud family man. He spoke highly of family values and the importance of helping others in the community. A true beacon of what we all strive to be.
The impact he had on many people’s lives will never be forgotten. In the military, the rendering of a salute is an acknowledgment of honor and respect and Jimmy has certainly earned one. To Jimmy, a heartfelt salute from a grateful nation, the island of Guam and your fellow Taotaomonas. Thank you and your family for your service.
Jimmy was my friend and I will miss him.
Ralph Rivera is a resident of Mangilao