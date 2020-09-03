The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan pulls into port for some much-needed rest and relaxation after months at sea, and they even put out a press release describing how they were going to do it. But, we see a video where their sailors are not wearing masks or social distancing and we start attacking.
The sailors have been together for months not social distancing – not possible on a ship – so they were deemed to be COVID-19-free. And, because they were COVID-19-free, they were never any threat to any of us. If anything, the only threat would come to them from someone from the base.
We also see in the video of Andersen Air Force Base members responsibly enjoying the beach. I wasn't mad that they were allowed to do it, I was jealous! Why did their commander feel they would be able to follow protocol, but our governor did not believe in us? But, probably, because their commander is sensitive to the perception they enjoy freedoms that civilians do not, he shut it down.
Everywhere around us, I see lapses in the protocol – check most Facebook sites – but there is no consequence to it. But you won't see this on base, or they would be in front of their commander explaining why they couldn't follow orders.
Our public health officials are attacking the public for causing the current situation, and private health officials are attacking the public health officials for not responding effectively to prevent the surge. Sure, there is plenty of blame to go around.
We also have business owners protesting to get some relief. And again, we start attacking them, even wishing they would get sick. Are we going to start attacking the schools when they open up for grab-and-go? I hope not! Not the same thing. Why? As long as we do this safely!
I feel if we should actually protest more. Then, maybe we would have better education, roads, water and more police officers on the streets.
More of us are on social media during this crisis. It's nice to see how everyone feels. I've enjoyed the many conversations with people who disagree with what I say, but, I've been very fortunate to have had these conversations with people who are polite and caring. And, I thank them! I wish everyone could enjoy that.
Stay safe!
Gary Kuper is a resident of Dededo