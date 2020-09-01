Here’s how to save $58 million per year. It’s time to take Joey Dueñas out of mothballs. On Jan. 4, 1996, when Duenas was director of Revenue and Taxation under Gov. Carl Gutierrez, he penned Revenue Ruling 96-001. In 15 well-worded pages, Joey explains why we don’t have to pay out the Earned Income Tax Credit – EITC payouts – to taxpayers who, because of low income and family size, have credits that exceed their tax liability. These payments are lumped into the category of “tax refunds” even though the EITC payouts are ex gratia payments rather than refunds resulting from overpayment of income tax.
Duenas explained: “The (Guam Territorial Income Tax) and the EITC serve conflicting purposes. The GTIT was enacted to provide GovGuam with a source of locally generated revenue to be used to fund governmental operations free of the need for appropriations from the U.S. Treasury. The EITC, on the other hand, is a social welfare program and not a tax program. Although it operates through the income tax system, it was designed to redistribute income tax revenue and not to collect income tax revenue. It was adopted to help the working poor by shifting income tax revenue to them.”
Our Guam Territorial Income Tax per the Organic Act mirrors the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) and states, in part, “…where not manifestly inapplicable or incompatible with the intent of this section.”
Duenas' point was that the purpose of the GTIT was to raise money, not to give it away, thus that part of the IRC that requires the Treasury to issue a check to taxpayers whose EITC credit exceeds their tax liability, i.e. EITC payouts, need not be mirrored by the GTIT because it is manifestly inapplicable.
The attorney general at the time, Calvin Holloway, concurred with the Revenue Ruling 96-001 substance and that per the Organic Act, the IRC and Guam law, the Director of Revenue and Taxation and not the Attorney General had the authority to interpret the mirroring of the IRC in the GTIT.
In an exercise of fiscal irresponsibility, the 23rd Guam Legislature overrode Governor Gutierrez’ veto to enact Public Law 23-74 which forced the governor to pay EITC payouts. That public law was repealed by P.L. 25-176 which has been replaced by 11 GCA Ch. 42. Thus, repealing of one chapter of local law would allow the current director of Revenue and Taxation to embrace Revenue Ruling 96-001 and save us millions – $58 million in 2019.
Unfortunately, understanding of the EITC payout mechanism is hampered by reports from some media outlets including this one, that “States are reimbursed by the federal government for EITC payouts.” States have no role in the EITC. The checks come from the U.S. Treasury, not the States, or in our case, because of the mirror tax, from GovGuam. Let’s embrace Duenas' Revenue Ruling 96-001 and save around $58 million per annum!
Robert Klitzkie is a former senator and the host of the talk radio show “Tall Tales” on 93.3 FM.