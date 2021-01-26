(Editor's note: Former Guam Sen. Robert Klitzkie shared this open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi)
Dear Speaker Pelosi:
It has come to my attention that the House of Representatives impeached President Trump when he had but one week remaining in his term. Of course, there was no trial before the Senate on such short notice. In fact, you have not yet sent the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. Even though Trump is no longer president you and others have been heard to say that the trial must go forward, not to remove the president from office, but to convict him so that the conviction serves as a “…disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States;…” Until your “fast track” impeachment I would have thought that impeachment would only lie against a sitting office holder as impeaching someone not in office would seem to be a non sequitur not contemplated by our Constitution. Actually, I submit that the appropriate constitutional pigeonhole for such a post-office procedure would be the Art. I § 9 prohibition against Bills of Attainder.
If, however, you have found that impeachment of a private citizen is appropriate I request that your House of Representatives impeach former President Obama for his role in what is popularly described as “Fast and Furious.” While Obama is no longer president and can never seek that office again, a Trump-style impeachment would serve as prophylaxis to his service on our Supreme Court which, according to members of your party, may have several vacancies in the near future.
If I can in any way be of assistance, please let me know.
Respectfully submitted,
Robert Klitzkie
Robert Klitzkie is a former senator and the host of the talk radio show “Tall Tales” on 93.3 FM.