Regarding the letter to the editor by Sen. Tina Muña Barnes, published in The Guam Daily Post on July 2 - a few comments. While it is laudable to encourage and help finance local student to pursue a medical career in the hope that some or many will return to Guam to fill professional needs, I take great exception to the ignorance expressed by the good senator, so typical of so many of the local politicians of all levels when it comes to medical facts; a symptom so often shown by the decisions made concerning medical care and political appointments on Guam.
It is alleged that the lack of highly skilled medical personnel impacts the health and livelihood of the Guam population. While there may be a sliver of truth in that statement, the real impact on the health and longevity of the population is caused by problems that are not popular to discuss as they implicate the patients themselves and not the system.
The overwhelming cause of morbidity and death on Guam are the following factors:
• Smoking.
• Obesity.
• Drug use.
• Lack of patient follow-up for screening tests such as Pap smear and colonoscopies.
• Ignorance and avoiding medical care for a suspicious symptom until the disease is advanced.
Having the most advanced health care system is not going to change these factors. However, legislative input can modify many of these by different incentives (e.g., public education campaigns, monetary incentives) or disincentives (e.g., heavy taxation of tobacco and garbage foods).
Until politicians can gain some insight into what constitutes real rather than alleged problems in the health care system, we will continue to see a great deal of public funds wasted on health care (yes, Guam Memorial Hospital and Public Health) that could be saved and spent in a more productive and intelligent fashion.