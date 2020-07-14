I felt an obligation as a doctor to get tested. So I did, privately, at the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic. Diagnostic Laboratory Services conducted the lab work. My result was PCR negative for COVID-19. In addition, I also had my blood serology test conducted at DLS to see if I was ever exposed to COVID. I also tested negative for exposure. As a doctor for my patients and my colleagues, I plan to test myself regularly from now on.
I realize the consequences of me being a solo busy OBGYN and if I am “actively infectious,” I may have to close clinic for a short time, but I trust my patients will understand and my colleagues will step up and help me should the day come if I do test positive. In the meantime, I am reassuring my patients I am negative and not exposed to COVID-19.
I also encourage my medical colleagues to get tested as well for our patients and as our own professional responsibility. We all have our reasons to get tested or not, it’s voluntary, but ultimately whether we agree or disagree on how to handle this coronavirus, if you fell ill, and if I am capable of helping you, I will rise to lend a hand.
That said, for my patients, and colleagues, I wear a mask when I see you; you do the same for me. This is a respiratory virus, I have personally advocated wearing a mask since February, and it will decrease the spread. If you are feeling ill, call before coming in to see me, you all have my clinic phone and my personal cell phone if it is an emergency.
Thank you.
Dr. Thomas Shieh is board certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology; fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; and a resident of Tamuning