I disagree with some of The Guam Daily Post’s editorial “Educating children post-COVID-19 requires coloring outside the lines” published on Oct. 24.
Since schools all around the world have been closed by COVID-19, this has not put our students at a competitive disadvantage.
There is no need to fret about “catching up.”
Everywhere, students of this generation must make do with less school-based learning than is customary. That is just the way it is.
The editorial also brings up a concern that the U.S. ranked 30th in math and 19th in science according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
American education 'envy of the world' – still
I have been around the world 13 times and have firsthand knowledge of the international state of education and American schools are in fact the envy of the world.
Unfortunately, the only way to tap into the wealth of the educational industrial complex is by claiming a “what’s wrong with kids today?” crisis and asking for more money.
What in fact is wrong is that not enough people are getting married and having enough children to sustain populations.
Nations are dying out because childhood is over-structured to produce impressive test scores and that is what we should be concerned about.
Paul Zerzan is a retired teacher and resident of Barrigada