This COVID-19 epidemic is not a mere war of germs and viruses, it is a war for control. The longer the Americans willingly suspend their critical thinking, the more irreparable the COVID trauma is heaped on our children. Children are subject to a total deprivation of social and academic learning.
CDC initially said masks were not critical in stemming the spread of this virus. Weeks later, it reversed its position. They scare the public with death counts of over 100,000, but we find out later that the number includes all the co-morbidity cases, where causation and correlation are jumbled and conflated.
No matter how much the public complies with whatever top-down agenda, they will be dealt with another hidden card which flip flops the public like a pancake. We have reason to believe that because test results have been found to flip flop between positive and negative, repeatedly frustrating people in the limbo of being stripped of their rights and freedoms. CDC's mask policy has flip-flopped between "individual discretion" to "mandating." The omnipotent vaccine that the government is having us believe is on its way. But CDC says even when the public gets vaccinated the New Normal culture will not change. It sure feels like the movie Groundhog Day (A cynical protagonist finds himself reliving the same day over and over again).
Shouldn't the government be recommending the time-tested common sense approach to health, especially now when immunity is ever more important? When was the last serious campaign to educate the public about the dangers of smoking, drugs, obesity, and DUI?
On balance, does the fear of this pandemic justify radical changes we are being coerced to accept? We are not gullible citizens; we should let our cooler, logical heads prevail.
If this virus is so deadly, why hasn't it wiped out the homeless population? Due to lack of access to clean water, they rarely wash their hands but no one seems to care about their social distancing.
We never needed the government to force PCR testing on people when we had periodic flu epidemics causing far more fatalities.
Why? Because we could see the symptoms with our own eyes. We knew our bodies well and we knew how to deal with invasions. We chose to stay home and wear a mask without needing anyone to tell us to do so. Do we now need the government’s official stamp of sickness?
If this virus is so deadly that we are instructed to touch our face and mask ever so carefully, why aren't store merchandise on shelves at Pay-Less locked behind glass displays the same way jewelry is sold in glass displays. Why are shoppers allowed to freely touch the merchandise when their hands could be spreading virus everywhere? Why aren't there detailed policies governing how to dispose of used masks that are presumably filled with droplets and airborne viruses? Why aren't there specific instructions on what to do with masks after each use when we see people folding them into their pockets and leaving them on dashboards for their next use? There is no end to this arbitrariness in public safety measures. In fact, do we even think about the ill effect of using crumpled up masks for the second or third time? How many people are burning masks at the end of each use?
"Nothing to fear but fear itself,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Let’s not fear to hear out different perspectives, unless you want a totalitarian state like North Korea. A mask should be a symbol of free choice not a muzzle to drown out free speech.
Sammy Ahn is a former columnist for the Korea Times.