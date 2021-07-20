Rename Liberation Day. It should be War Survivors' Day
As we celebrate our island's 77th Liberation Day on July 21, I would like to advocate for our island leaders to seriously consider renaming our annual celebration and truly honor our war survivors by renaming this day “Our Greatest Generation Day or War Survivors Day." Truth is told, our island was not liberated by Uncle Sam, but was in fact retaken by the U.S. forces to use our island as a staging point for bombers in their plans to bring the war to Japan because of our strategic location.
This is not to diminish the military or the U.S. armed forces who paid the ultimate sacrifice in retaking our island from the Japanese imperial forces who occupied our island during the war. We do honor them as well. However, let it be known that the U.S. armed forces didn’t come back to liberate the people, but to retake our island to extend the war to Japan. As documented, the United States, after retaking the island, actually took more of our lands for their use, and our people, having suffered and having been traumatized, accepted.
There are many stories told by our residents before the war that one day they awoke to find that military dependents and active-duty personnel were evacuated and our island residents were left to defend themselves from the pending invasion by the Japanese imperial forces.
Therefore, it is fitting that we truly honor war survivors by renaming our annual celebration!
Recently, our governor had proclaimed June 28, 2021, as War Survivors Day. This is on the right track but falls short of renaming our annual celebration.
Dave Duenas is a resident of Dededo.