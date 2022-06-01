Every day there is always something that comes along our journey in life.
There are remarkable occasions that bring pleasure and happiness. There are occurrences that bring tears of sadness, pain and sorrow, and there are those that bring ambivalence that stirs serenity, and satisfaction, and at the same time, token feelings of emptiness and wish that you could bring back time.
Pleasurable moments that activate parents' joy could be their child’s first smile, first words, first steps while balancing wobbly knees and first tight hugs while whispering in your ear, "I love you, Daddy" or "I love you, Mommy."
As for me, having attended my five children’s graduations has always left tenderness in my heart and feelings of emptiness as they flew off to college. After their graduation from college on the mainland, four came back home to find job opportunities that afford them comfortable lives and allow them to pay their college loans.
Only one was fortunate to come home and stayed, the rest went back to the mainland. My son, with the encouragement and support of his wife, established his own clinic.
Tears of sadness, sorrow, faith, charity and hope are perhaps life’s lessons here on earth, that I have personally processed, some were a breeze and some needed more patience, perseverance sprinkled with tons of faith, humility and spirituality.
In my view, the greatest tragedy that brings unbearable suffering, grief, agony and sorrow in this tumultuous world that we live in, is when the very young innocent fetuses and children’s lives are cut short, not by illness, or accidents but by intentional deaths created against the defenseless, vulnerable, unguarded and unarmed lives by another human being.
In my honest opinion, abortion is a tragedy. My heart goes to every woman who has thought about abortion and those who have undergone this lifelong painful ordeal. I offer healing prayers for each one of you.
Mourning
Uvalde, Texas, is anguished and grief-stricken. The families and friends of the Uvalde community are in shock, weeping and heartbroken.
The whole country is jolted and the world shuddered when the news was broadcast. An 18-year-old male teenager has massacred two adults and 19 innocent young children.
We are all grieving and mourning what transpired. It was so senseless and in retrospect could have been avoided.
We are all in prayers to help heal the families whose children’s lives were taken so abruptly.
At the same time, we have doubts about the safety of our family and friends who we love and care about. There are so many things that enter our minds, and one thought that stands out is, what is happening in this chaotic world that we live in?
We struggle through hoops of emotions, from feeling numb and horrified, to feeling the reality that 21 helpless lives have been brutally killed.
You may become overwhelmed with diverse reactions from rage to forlorn and anguish, and other emotions as well, especially now when other worldwide events are already stressing everyone’s mental health.
Whatever you are feeling, it is alright. Feelings are neither right nor wrong. They are just the way they are.
Talking about the ruthless act of violence that has occurred is normal. It is an ongoing process to comprehend. If you find yourself struggling with nightmares or insomnia, panic attacks and other severe symptoms, it is best to talk to your family therapist.
They will be able to help you manage and cope with your traumatic grief symptoms which are related to post-traumatic stress disorder.
In the meantime, stay connected, share your feelings, and be gentle to yourself and others. Show empathy, compassion, mutual support and care. Continue to enrich your spirituality.
Let us pray to help heal the world with kindness, forgiveness and hope. God bless everyone.
Marie Virata Halloran, is a registered nurse and Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam executive director.