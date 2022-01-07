Guam suffers from collective “Peter Pan Syndrome” and red rice, the proposed Vista Del Mar development and the fishing platform at the Paseo are but three of the latest manifestations of this personality illness that severely afflicts our culture on Guam.
In early December, I publicly stated that achote-colored rice was orange and not red and should be properly called orange rice. The vitriolic backlash on social media against this simple truth boils down to a pathological denial of reality that can only lead to disaster in our changing world.
Plans to ruin a pristine beach and major archeological site adjacent to Puntan Dos Amantes with a major resort and residential subdivision is another dangerous delusion.
Guam is already full of hotels emptied by the pandemic. When the pandemic ends they can never return to full capacity because the world they were built for is gone forever.
The populations of East Asia are aging and shrinking and so are their economies so they will never again be a significant source of tourists for Guam. The best we can hope for is to induce boomers from the mainland U.S. to retire on Guam.
Yet, by far, the greatest monument to our obsessive “I will never grow up” stupidity is the big, beautiful fishing platform built in the Paseo parking lot too far from the water to catch fish.
To build a useable fishing pier would be to acknowledge that the old days of fishing from rocks and reefs is gone and that in a changing world Guam must change too.
This is, of course, unacceptable in “never-never land” and so we waste money sabotaging any and all progress to deny any economic, demographic or cultural change that would threaten our collective Peter Pan pledge to never grow up.
Paul Zerzan is a resident of Barrigada.