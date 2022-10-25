Per an Oct. 21 news story in this publication, “lawyers for two Hawaii-based doctors have filed their answer to the brief submitted by the Office of the Attorney General in the ongoing appeal of an injunction placed on Guam's in-person consultation mandate for abortions.”
From the story it appears that the Hawaii-based doctors have nothing to support their “answer” other than Guam is a scary place:
“The stigma surrounding abortion on island discourages 'even supportive doctors' from incorporating such services into their practice. … The doctors had attempted to fly to Guam to provide services in person, but ‘due to the fear other physicians had of being associated with them, could not find a clinical site … ’”
In light of actual data, the position of said doctors is absurd. Guam overwhelmingly supports abortion. Here are just a few facts:
1. Recently the Legislature reported receiving more than 800 testimonies relative to the pending Heartbeat Act with only 127 in favor and 678 opposed. The Heartbeat Act would ban doctors from performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
2. Relative to an Americans United for Life study in 2008, Guam, for decades, was the easiest place in the nation to procure an abortion due both to its lack of regulation and the absolute absence of enforcement of what little regulation there was.
3. Pursuant to numbers proffered by the late Sen. Elizabeth Arriola in 1990, and later supported by data extracted from abortion reports, Guam, for at least three decades, averaged approximately two abortions per day with more than two-thirds of the mothers identifying their ethnicity as CHamoru.
4. Among the many hard-fought battles backed by The Esperansa Project, which eventually saw eight bills enacted into law over an eight-year period, it took nearly five years to get legislation requiring women to know the risks and options to abortion (P.L. 31-235 and P.L. 193-32); and it took more than four years to get our legislature to criminalize the harming or killing of an unborn child in an act of violence against the mother (P.L. 231-33), something much of the rest of the nation had already done.
5. Guam voters in 2018 easily bypassed two historically pro-life candidates for governor (Dennis Rodriguez Jr. and Frank Aguon Jr.) and voted into office Guam’s most public, virulent, and vociferous proponent of abortion.
6. In the recent Democratic primary, Guam voters again bypassed another pro-life candidate (Michael San Nicolas) and voted for the incumbent Lou Leon Guerrero, who is not only a radical proponent of abortion, but has spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars in an effort to procure abortionists to come to Guam.
7. Two doctors from one of Guam’s most well-known clinics, Drs. Bordallo and Bez of Sagua Mañagu, have been on the front lines of abortion rights. In 2013, both doctors submitted testimony opposing legislation requiring normal medical care for a child who survived a failed abortion.
More recently, Dr. Bez has submitted more than one letter to local papers urging liberal access to abortion and Dr. Bordallo testified against the Heartbeat Act.
One wonders why Sagua Mañagu would not want to host the Hawaii doctors since two of its most prominent doctors very publicly support abortion.
In fact, pursuant to a recent statement by Dr. Samir Ambrale, every doctor registered with the Guam Medical Society would apparently welcome abortion providers: “We believe that a pregnant woman should always have a choice. A choice between continuing the pregnancy or terminating it.”
So, a note to the Hawaii doctors and their lawyers: There is nothing to “fear.”
Given the facts, Guam welcomes you, even if it means the continued extermination of the CHamoru of which the late-Senator Arriola warned:
“Where are the lives that we are going to protect and preserve? Here we go talking about indigenous rights and self-determination. What good is all that if we don't have our followers to follow and enjoy the fruits of our labor, of this generation's labor, of your labor and my labor to fix this island and have autonomous rights to govern our people?”
Tim Rohr is a resident of Hågat.