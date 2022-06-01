Rome's unpopular emperor Nero “fiddled while Rome burned,” highlighting his ineffectual leadership in a time of crisis.
Unfortunately, we have a local "Nero" — a conclusion I arrived at looking at the very depressing fact that over the past two years, with billions of dollars of federal funds given to Guam via Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to help our people and rebuild our economy, the only thing we have to show for her efforts is a waste of two years and billions of dollars.
In 2019, even with record tourism numbers, Guam’s economy was struggling. The government was failing to hit revenue projections needed to fund its nearly billion-dollar budget. Empty stores began appearing in the shopping malls. A number of small businesses closed as internet sales began ravaging local retailers. The brain drain/skilled labor exodus began to speed up. And panhandlers became regular fixtures at almost every intersection along Marine Corps Drive as unemployment started to climb. The sad part is 2019 was the best year Guam is going to have for a long time.
Only the arrival of $2 billion of federal emergency funds in 2020 stopped a government operational deficit.
Beginning 2020, the “fiddling” started as our own “Nero” prioritized double and triple pay to the politically well-connected in her administration and squandered more time and money funding a series of “public education roadblocks,” and next to nothing spent to reopen or rebuild the economy. What will the final cost of that neglect be?
In May 2021, Federal Reserve did a survey of U.S. households, something I don’t expect the government of Guam to ever do. Results of the nationwide survey hint at how bad things really are on Guam:
1. In 2021, 94% of people surveyed reported the pandemic disrupted their communities in a major way, with 78% of people reporting their economic situations are still worse than they were pre-pandemic. The number of people reporting they can’t handle a $400 emergency out of their own resources has jumped from 40% pre-pandemic to 68% post-pandemic. Here on Guam before the pandemic, more than 60% reported they couldn’t handle a $400 emergency prior to the pandemic. The local survey isn't updated yet, but the numbers of people leaving Guam tell us people are desperate.
2. In 2021, 94% of businesses reported the pandemic disrupted their businesses in a major way, with 78% of businesses reporting continuing financial struggles. Here on Guam, hundreds of small businesses have closed their doors forever, and double-digit local inflation is destroying more businesses every day.
3. In 2021 90% of survey respondents indicated returning to work was a challenge for various reasons; lack of child care, lack of dependable public transportation, and the risk of being exposed to COVID-19. Here on Guam, businesses struggle to find people willing to work in low-wage service sector jobs for the same reasons. Since the pandemic began, hundreds of our younger and technically skilled people have moved to the U.S. mainland for better financial opportunities.
Like Nero, who used a public crisis to advance his personal agenda, we saw Gov. Leon Guerrero prioritize the use of crisis funds to hire more political supporters to unnecessary positions at high pay and benefits, while thousands of people waited in parked cars all night for a bag of food to feed their families.
Fortunately for the people of Guam, we have elections coming up in a couple of months, and a chance to change our future from the doomed path we are currently on, to a more positive path. After all, you can’t expect people who broke the system to be able to repair the system they broke.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a community advocate and senatorial candidate.