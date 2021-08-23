The most recent executive order of mandatory vaccination by Guam’s maga’haga should send chills up the spine of every person whether vaccinated or not. The compulsory punishments for those wishing to exercise autonomy over their own bodies is nothing but a precedent being laid for further restrictions waiting to be meted out to anyone in opposition to anything that is contrary to the mainstream agenda. One does not need to look too far back in history to see the steppingstones and consequent results of such draconian measures.
We have all heard the expression that “history repeats itself.” We can see most clearly where we stand in current events by remembering what laid the bricks that ignited the French Revolution. “The Reformation (of the 1500s) had presented to the world an open Bible, unsealing the precepts of the law of God and urging its claims upon the consciences of the people. Infinite Love had unfolded to men the statutes and principles of heaven (freedom of conscience) ... When France rejected the gift of heaven ... the inevitable outworking of cause and effect resulted in the Revolution and the Reign of Terror.” (The Great Controversy, 1888) The fact that people were restricted from practicing their freedom of conscience started a snowball effect that led directly to persecution of all classes, races, and religions. “The minds of the people were awakened ... they began to cast off the shackles that had held them bond slaves ... and began to think and act as men. Monarchs saw it and trembled … It was to uphold the throne, preserve the nobles, and maintain the laws, that the sword of persecution was first unsheathed in France.” (GC)
This is the current state of terror the residents of Guam are being shackled with today. The maga’haga tells us that anyone who is in opposition to the current agenda is an enemy of the territory and must be brought into submission. It is cleverly branded as “restriction of movement” or “vaccinate in order to fully participate in society.” The reality is human beings have the God-given right to live according to the dictates of their own conscience and these rights are unequivocally protected by the laws of the land.
The mainstream government continues to push the narrative that this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” The reality could not be farther from the truth. The notable and upstanding Mayo Clinic just this week released a study on vaccine efficacy with results demonstrating that while the COVID-19 vaccines do reduce the severity of the disease, they do not prevent becoming infected in the first place or transmitting the virus. More so, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be only 42% effective compared to Moderna’s 76% efficacy. Both manufacturers announced this week that boosters will be needed and released shortly in order to help stem the significantly rising breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals. Does this sound like a vaccine that is working? Perhaps helping to reduce severity of symptoms and therefore hospitalizations, but we are seeing that quickly change as well. So vaccinated and unvaccinated are both responsible for spreading this virus. Let’s stop demonizing the unvaccinated and start recognizing that there is no perfect fix. At this point, all the restrictions and mandates have simply served to make the government look like a dog with its tail between its legs. A vaccine that is truly effective does not require multiple boosters indefinitely. And we are being mandated by “executive order” to fall in line with getting a weak vaccination or else suffer penalties? We are sitting back and allowing government to remove freedom of conscience from our liberties? Take note.
Let us not forget last year when the first lockdown was ordered how quick our government was to declare it punishable to buy/sell what they deemed was “essential items.” We could not walk into Kmart without seeing shelves of items corded off and labeled “nonessential.” Nonessential according to who? And do not forget that if you wanted to purchase religious reading materials or Bibles, they too were deemed “nonessential” items. Sounds like government crossing the lines of church and state when it comes to dictating conscience. Is that the kind of society we want to live in? I shudder to think about that. As in the previous example of the history of France, we see that the end results of restriction of conscience was the revolution with all its horrors. “At last the ruin of the state was complete; there remained no more conscience to be proscribed; ... France perceived that in order to enslave men effectually, the shackles must be bound upon their souls; the surest way to prevent them from escaping their bondage was to render them incapable of freedom.” (GC)
This is looking more like a pandemic of the proud and a slippery slope to government control over conscience. I encourage our island to rise against the tyranny that is being handed out almost unobstructed. I call upon our temporary leaders to rescind the blatant disregard of freedom of conscience. Romans 14 says, “To his own master he stands or falls. Indeed, he will be made to stand, for God is able to make him stand. ... Let each be fully convinced in his own mind, ... so then shall each of us give account of himself to God.” The Bible is our own unchanging standard by which to measure our liberties. And we have each been put in positions of influence for such a time as this.