Recently, a misperception was created that this last session some senators voted while others did not. The misperception is clearly refuted in the voting record. All senators present voted on each bill, with one abstaining on a particular bill owing to a personal conflict.
For those not familiar with Guam’s legislative voting process, a senator may vote for a bill, against it, or may pass. On the third “pass,” the pass becomes a “No” vote.
If the Letter to the Editor from former Sen. Robert Klitzkie, published April 21, was meant to express genuine public concern about the issue of senators stating “pass,” it is puzzling then, why we are just hearing about this concern now when senators have been “passing” all term, and why didn’t the letter reference all senators this term who have “passed?” At the very least, why didn’t the letter acknowledge that the practice has existed for many terms, that it’s been a long-standing concern of theirs if it has been, that too many senators have been using it this term or over many terms, or something that captures it as a bigger concern?
This term, both Democrat and Republican senators have stated that they “pass” a total of 136 times on 69 bills in 2019 alone. As a point of interest, in 2019, two senators stated “pass” the least out of everyone, at just three times apiece, and I was one of those two. This year’s first quarter report which compiles such information is not yet due.
There are various reasons why being able to pass has value. It is up to each senator to determine the value and need for their use or non-use of it for themselves.
To decide things on behalf of the people of Guam is a heavy responsibility. In fact, in my extenuating remarks at the end of last session, which can still be found on the Legislative Youtube channel, I noted that each and every session there has been at least one bill that weighs on me deeply, and many that I have lost sleep over, with this session certainly being no exception.
The last session was an exceedingly difficult one. The possibility of lives being at stake compounded all of the typical complexities of session. There was not a single senator who didn’t want to walk out of that session with more for our community.
More than 182,000 people have died of the new coronavirus around the world. Nearly 2 million people are documented to have had it, in addition to an unknown undocumented number. While the vast majority of cases – 97% – are mild, New York City, Italy and elsewhere teach us about the heavy prices communities might pay if leaders don’t take the virus seriously enough.
Even though it may feel like we may be out of the woods with the coronavirus, we don’t have to look any farther than Japan to know a second wave of the virus could be lurking around the corner. We all must stay vigilant to continue to protect each other and we must all figure out the safest way forward together.
Legislative decisions are often difficult and multilayered. They take a lot of research, listening to constituents, reflection, and weighing out the long- and short-term pros and cons.
At the end of the day, informed by the above, I think about each bill deeply and I vote my conscience. Every leader should.