Dear Principal:
1. I have never given school permission to administer any medical procedure related to COVID-19 including testing. Please first call if a situation arises so that we may pull her out of school physically.
2. My 7-year-old feels the all-day mask-wearing is overly intrusive and invasive on her sense of healthy breathing. We also concur. It is our understanding of CDC guidelines that masks are strongly encouraged only when the social distance of 3 feet (Guam Department of Education) is impracticable. In fact, CDC has had wavering positions about mask-wearing from the get-go. So, we would like to know why masks are forced on my child the entire six hours on campus. Kids should be first informed (the principle of informed consent) and should be asked by teachers if they would choose the masks off to breathe better when 3 feet is achieved in the classroom.
3. My child expresses concerns that she can barely hear classmates and teachers speaking through masks. It's self-obstruction. I don't see any logical basis for the teacher at the podium to wear a mask, amply distanced from the students. This dehumanization diminishes the quality of the classroom instruction.
4. I understand that COVID-19 is a huge concern. But all things must always be considered on balance when dealing with the needs of minors, especially in the classroom, because she is there to learn first and foremost. She shouldn't be there if anything else takes priority over effective learning. With love, GDOE parent
Sammy Ahn is a Piti resident and a GDOE parent.