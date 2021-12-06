Dec. 8 of this year marks the 80th anniversary of the beginning of our island’s occupation by an enemy force in World War II. It was the start of 2-1/2 years of the most terrible time in Guam’s recorded history. Of the 22,000 island residents then, at least 1,100 lost their lives to the brutality and violence associated with literally being in the middle of a war between two countries.
In almost every memory shared by an individual who was living on Guam on Dec. 8, 1941, it starts with it being a peaceful day with no thought that what would soon happen will change their lives forever. Survivors spoke of tending to their early chores, eating breakfast with their family members, or attending Mass with others in their community. There was no rumor or warning of what was impending, nor were there any preparations or plans on what to do when it happens. And when it did, there was confusion, fear, anxiety and uncertainty all rolled into one.
As the founder of the Guam War Survivors Memorial Foundation, I have had the privilege to hear the stories from many survivors about their wartime experiences. Their narratives were vivid and their emotions moving. They spoke of incidents that no one past their generation has ever, and hopefully will never, witness or experience.
There was Tan Maria Perez Cruz, who was a kindergartner living in Sumay, and she remembers walking with her father when she saw strange planes in the sky. Then after hearing a big explosion, she learned that it came from a bomb. She turned to her father and asked, “What’s a bomb?”
There was Tan Jesusa Reyes Arceo who stated that, at 10 years of age, she had just received her first Holy Communion at the cathedral when the bombing started. Tan Jesusa spoke of how people in the church scattered in different directions in fear of what was unfolding. She went on to say that when she reached her home, her father had packed whatever clothes and food he could, and then her family hurriedly walked to their ranch in Ordot.
Jesus Camacho Babauta was 12 years old on Dec. 8, 1941, when he saw shiny planes flying so low that he could see and wave at the pilots. Soon thereafter, he heard a loud explosion and then another. He learned that the Japanese had bombed buildings in Sumay. Tun Jesus said, “I remember thinking, OK, they are at war. But why are they bombing us? We’re not at war.”
Tan Lucia McDonald was 14 years old on that fateful day in December. She said that when Sumay was bombed, her mother told the family to pack what they could and then they left their home in Hagåtña, never to return. Tan Lucia said that when Japanese soldiers found out that her father was an American Navy man, she and her siblings were tortured on a daily basis.
The one similarity that I hope you saw in providing these recollections is that it came from survivors who were in the formative years of their lives when it occurred. It was during ages that should have been filled with fun, laughter, curiosity and exploration. Instead, there was fear, confusion, uncertainty and pain. They were experiences that a child should never have had to endure.
I believe that writing this article was necessary not just as a commemoration or remembrance of what happened in Guam on Dec. 8, 1941, but to encourage and assure us that what we are facing today is something we can and will overcome. While nothing we’re experiencing today can compare to what happened 80 years ago, we can be thankful that there are members of a generation still with us that can guide and teach us how to overcome extreme adversity and prevail over the fear that we have today. We have a history of surviving and, while we still can, let’s learn from those who epitomize the word survival. Honor a World War II survivor today and thank them for their inspiration in survival during these trying times. If you think you can’t or don’t have the will to do the things necessary to get you through today’s challenge, be thankful that it is nothing in comparison to what occurred during the war. Remember, if they didn’t have the will to overcome and survive, many of us would not be in existence today.
Sen. Frank Blas Jr. is a member of the 36th Guam Legislature.