Everyone is wondering how bad will it be when the revenue projections are updated.
Will there be enough funds to provide government operations and continue services to the people? Will there be enough funds to cover our debt service owed to financial entities? Will there be enough money to pay tax refunds?
Our government for sure cannot borrow any more money and we, like every other government, may not get additional federal funds.
The stimulus funds will help our people, as with the local funds. It will be temporary to provide some relief to pay some and not all the bills, especially when $1 buys less due to our cost of living.
If someone wants to say something about our outlook, be clear and simple.
Frank Lizama is a resident of Tamuning