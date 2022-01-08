“We have met the enemy and he is us.” Pogo, 1970.
When I came to Guam 17 years ago, I was well aware of the metabolic syndrome in medicine, but I have since been amazed at its more modern and increasing prevalence, especially on Guam. MS is a constellation of conditions that usually occur together caused by obesity: type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated levels of bad cholesterol and lipids with low levels of good cholesterol, high levels of uric acid and abdominal fat. These conditions tremendously increase one’s risk of other diseases: heart attack and heart failure, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, dementia, gout, fatty liver with cirrhosis and liver failure, as well as many cancers. In fact, MS when combined with cigarette smoking, constitute the two main lifestyles that are the worst behaviors one can choose to lead a life of chronic illness and seriously shorten one’s life span. To add to this litany of pathology, COVID-19 serious infections and deaths are most prevalent among patients with MS!
Obesity, the generator of MS, is a worldwide epidemic, but why is MS so much more prevalent on Guam? Unfortunately, Pacific Islanders have been dealt a poor genetic hand when it comes to the ills of modern living. I was formerly involved in research that showed Asians were much more susceptible to MS which they acquire at a much lower level of obesity than people of either European or African ancestry, and Pacific Islands are even more susceptible to this effect, in fact the most susceptible of all races studied! Couple that with a very unhealthy modern CHamoru diet heavy in calories of meats, sugars, starches and fats and the answer starts to appear as to why MS is an especially modern Guam epidemic. Some Guamanians seem to take pride in the fact that Guam has the highest intake per capita of Spam and Budweiser beer.
I frequently try to explain to patients the genesis of MS by comparing their lifestyle to that of their grandparents who grew or caught most of their food (exercise), with a very different diet (primarily vegetable, fruit and fish) to their own mainly sedentary lifestyle and diet as above, and it becomes obvious.
So, the medical evils of the modern world are magnified on Guam with the majority of the adult population having at least one or more chronic illness due to lifestyle choices. I would also estimate that at least 60% to 75% of the cancers on Guam are due to the same lifestyle choices. The combination of smoking and MS are responsible for the large majority of the cancers of endometrium, head and neck, esophagus, pancreas, colon and rectum, lung, kidney, liver, breast, and bladder. Add that to the diseases described above caused by MS (and smoking) and I believe the majority of the chronic diseases on Guam are covered.
Well, we can keep listening to our effete government officials who try to obfuscate the medical problems on Guam by blaming the lack of local super specialist doctors, poorly run health systems, and other placebos that do not reflect reality, or take a good look in the mirror. My alma mater had the motto Tuum Est, “It’s up to you.” That is, take charge and improve your own lifestyle and health, and faulty belief that either the government or medical science is going to have some magical pill to cure diseases that are self-induced. Would this not be a better description for Guam than OOG?
Dr. Samuel Friedman is the director of the Cancer Center of Guam in Tamuning.