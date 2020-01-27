I want to write this letter to thank Lisa Rose Abrenilla for her gracious support of the Guam High School Navy JROTC program.
Car washes are frequently held throughout the island to support various causes. A lot of the times the car washes are held to support youth organizations, and the car washing is actually done by the kids who are members of those groups. We all know the kids and young adults that wash the cars aren’t professionals, but they work hard and often spend hours in the sun, sweating, getting soaked by the water from the hoses and do whatever they can to support their organizations. The kids may not do the best job, but they try hard and people do what they can to support them.
On Saturday, the Guam High School Navy JROTC program held a car wash at Andersen Air Force Base next to the fire station. A group of cadets showed up to spend their Saturday morning washing and drying cars to raise money to help pay for medals and organization T-shirts and to offset the cost of their Navy JROTC Military Ball being held in Tumon in March. We all know the events held at the hotels in Tumon can be expensive and may be hard for the high school students to pay for. They sold tickets before the wash, and washed several cars where people donated money to the program. A few people even stopped by just to donate money to the program and not even get their cars washed. As I was watching the cadets, I looked up and thought I saw a car pull in to talk to the cadets on the road and then drive away. Later on, I looked up and saw the same car stop again and hand an envelope to the cadets with a “Good Luck” note on it from Ms. Abrenilla. She said good luck and made her very gracious donation in honor of her late husband, former Navy Chief Petty Officer Efren Abrenilla, who passed away in 2015. It was very humbling to receive such a gracious donation for such an honorable man.
Needless to say, the instructors and cadets of the Guam High School JROTC program want to say thank you to Ms. Abrenilla. We only hope that some of the cadets who complete our program and enter the military can have as honorable of a career that her husband had and can carry on in his tradition! Thank you!
Doug Bowling is the senior naval science instructor at the Guam High School Navy JROTC program and a resident of Mangilao.