This past weekend’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is not only a landmark historic decision but also the greatest decision ever to foster the lives of babies throughout the country and here at home. It was a monumental day when you consider that Roe v. Wade was a decision made 50 years ago that legalized the killing of close to 60,000,000 innocent babies in our nation and thousands on Guam.
Some would expect me to have feelings of joy after reading the decision. However, for days, I literally was not certain exactly how to feel since, despite the court’s decision, I knew that hundreds, if not thousands, of women and children here at home will continue to suffer. Being pro-life was never about disregarding the needs of women and children. To the contrary, it was always about compassion and regard for the health, safety and welfare of women as well as children including unborn children.
This is just the beginning of a new era and I feel it is time for our government and our private sector to come together to enhance further the lives of mothers and their children.
I have already reached out to Jayne Flores, director of our government’s Bureau of Women’s Affairs, in a congenial and peaceful manner with the hopes of initiating dialogue about public-private partnerships to benefit mothers and their children. Some of the goals would be:
• To consider activities where public and private funding can be used to significantly and expeditiously foster the growth of adoptions on Guam as well as expand our foster care network on Guam.
• To actively engage in the recruitment of more adoption agencies as well as physicians specializing in providing care significantly needed by women on Guam for the likes of cervical and breast cancer.
• To actively engage in the recruitment of a pediatric cardiologist to help our children suffering from heart disease.
• And because of our significant shortage of behavioral and wellness professionals, to actively recruit more of these disciplines for our people.
Realistically and practically, time and money are better spent on securing such services for our women and children instead of the years spent recruiting abortionists who, without hesitation, will do whatever it takes to literally kill a baby for money.
And just as important, I encourage peace. Over the past month, we have seen violence in the states and even an assassination attempt on one of our United States Supreme Court justices. We need to make every effort possible to keep the peace here at home and be willing to engage in reasonable, calm and rational dialogue since today starts a new era. The era of a post-Roe Guam.
Peter R. Sgro Jr. is an attorney and a member of the Guam Bar Association.