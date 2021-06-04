They answered the call or summons throughout our history. They've fallen for our liberties and our freedoms, they should never be forgotten and always honored.
At the beginning, they may have fallen to free their land from oppression, the chance to self-govern, a chance to be a nation.
Later they fell over an ideology, a right for all men to be equal, sometimes at the hands of their own brother.
Some fell when our friends needed our help, traveling across an ocean to sacrifice on foreign land, in hopes of stopping the world at war.
But sadly, others followed later and fell on those same lands, once again because our friends needed help and another had awoken the sleeping giant.
Some of those that previously went later found themselves caught up again overseas and helping other friends, but this time it resulted in a line forever being drawn across a land.
We should never forget and should honor those that went next, across the ocean, because some were not asked to go they were just told, and upon their return, some were never thanked for their sacrifice or welcomed home.
We had years to reflect and honor these souls for a long time until people across the sand pushed us into something they'll never forget. Those that went showed everyone that we are capable of uniting and accomplishing almost anything.
Unlike those that came before them though, when the sacrifices showed a definite ending and a measure of success, those that have recently fallen still seek an ending and answers to why?
No matter the time, the reason why, no matter the consequences, the right or wrong, no matter the reason for their falling, ... We that are still here, because they have fallen, should never forget and always honor. Lest we forget...
Sgt. Scott Wade is a longtime resident of Santa Rita.