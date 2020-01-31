While more imported and domestic cases were reported in different countries around the world, public health experts got the chance to learn more about the novel coronavirus, which caused an outbreak of pneumonia-like disease and killed around 170 people.
So far, all infected people outside of China have very mild symptoms. What they are experiencing is an illness similar to flu. That means the virus can do human-to-human transmission, but it does not always cause severe illness and lead to death everywhere.
Germany’s first four domestic cases gave the world the best example. Bavaria health officials said on Jan. 28 that the first case had contracted the disease from a Chinese colleague who had visited the area for a company workshop a week ago. Another three patients were "connected" to the first case. Four cases work together in the company and their illness was very mild.
The most dangerous place is Wuhan City in China, where the virus originated. That is why Japan’s charter flight has evacuated its citizens who work or live in Wuhan. Many other Chinese cities and villages are affected as well because people were moving around for their Lunar New Year plan before some places got locked down by the Chinese government for outbreak control purposes. That is why Palau only blocks flights from China and does not block other countries.
The reason why China’s epidemic looks much more serious than the rest of the world, for example, is the virus led to 170 deaths in China, and it might be due to poor conditions and insufficient medical support in many rural areas. However, the Chinese government has been making a lot of efforts to control the epidemic, including the lockdown of the seriously affected areas, suspension of outbound tour groups and so on, so we believe it is very likely to see a trend of calming down in one or two weeks.
Ping-yuan 'Edward' Lu is the director of Public Health Office, HSVG Mission