Thirteen months have passed and the Guam Police Department has not acknowledged receipt of a police complaint submitted on Feb. 1, 2019 alleging corruption at the Office of the Attorney General. The complaint alleges illegal double dipping at the OAG, and complicity therewith.
A copy of the complaint was also sent to Attorney General Leevin Camacho on the same date and he has also not acknowledged, let alone responded to, the complaint either.
I am Joseph A. Guthrie, a 16-year veteran of the Office of the Attorney General who was deputy attorney general between 2003 and 2006 and am the person who submitted the police complaint. My police complaint alleges that attorney Philip J. Tydingco committed the misdemeanors of official misconduct, unsworn falsification, and false statement (relating to retirement), and that attorneys John Patrick (Pat) Mason, Alicia Limtiaco, Alberto Tolentino, John Weisenberger, and Leonardo Rapadas were complicit in all or some of these crimes.
The police complaint further alleges as a result of these six government attorneys' criminal conduct, the Retirement Fund suffered losses in the amount of approximately $535,519.34 (exclusive of lost return on investment), and the General Fund suffered losses of approximately $294,055.68 (exclusive of interest), for a total of approximately $829,575,52.
The police complaint seeks restitution of these amounts.
The police complaint stated that the statute of limitations ordinarily limiting the initiation of criminal prosecution for official misconduct, unsworn falsification, and false statement(s) regarding retirement benefits is three years from the date of the crime, but in the case of government employees, the statute of limitations runs from the date a government employee leaves the government, not only with respect to such government employee but with respect to others who are complicit in such government employee’s crimes.
This means that the statute of limitations against Mason and the others named in the complaint expires three years after the last person who performed actions, illegal in themselves, left the government. The others named in the police complaint included persons who acted to perpetuate the contract after it was initially signed. Consequently, the police complaint stated that the statute of limitations for initiating prosecutions against all the persons named in the police complaint began running once Philip Tydingco retired from GovGuam on or about Aug. 11, 2017. This means that the statute of limitations for bringing action against all the persons named in the police complaint will not expire until on or about Aug. 11, 2020.
Having heard nothing, I — the person who filed the police complaint — now wonder if the Guam Police Department and the AG's office are covering up this corruption complaint at the AG's office, especially in light of the fact that the federal Department of Justice acknowledged receipt of my complaint regarding these matters more than 14 months ago.
Joseph A. Guthrie is a former Guam prosecutor who now lives in the Subic Bay Free Port Zone in the Philippines