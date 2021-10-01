For years, the Benavente Middle School Parent Teacher Organization has been addressing the need for covered walkways at our school to keep our 1,200-plus students and staff from getting soaking wet several times a day, every day it rains.
Now, we’re not sure what the time frame is for this to be completed or if it will even cover all the areas that we need it to, but our long-awaited covered walkways are finally being constructed. At least the section to connect the eighth-grade annex to the gym is being worked on.
However, this is far from the best solution to the problem of keeping our students and staff dry. As everybody knows, and was comically demonstrated in the movie, "Forest Gump," rain in the tropics doesn’t always fall straight down. It is also blown sideways and covers most of our covered walkways with a sheet of water, so students move to one side to keep from getting too wet, but this causes movement issues.
If they’re not that effective, one might ask why we wanted them in the first place. Well, the simple answer is that 30% wet is 70% better than 100% soaking wet.
In most posts about Simon Sanchez High School, I sense that most people are tired of all the talk. They are especially tired of all the delays and excuses. And some want this done no matter the cost or design. But I hope that they might listen to one more suggestion, for the kids' sake, that I’ve learned from years of volunteering on the Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School and BMS campuses.
Don't use covered walkways as the only means to get around the campus!
The plans show that students must use covered walkways to get between buildings. But worst of all, everyone must use covered walkways to get to the cafeteria.
The cafeteria door faces east, which I believe is the direction from which the wind comes most of the time. And, if the covered walkway is not big enough and the wind is strong enough, the rain will be spraying everyone entering or leaving the cafeteria.
BMS was forced to use covered walkways because of where the annexes were built. But even the shorter covered walkways between the main buildings don’t always offer enough protection from the blowing rain. The water pouring from the top of the covered walkways also splashes the kids when it hits the ground. BMS students complain of having to walk around with soggy socks and shoes for the rest of the day after it rains.
Custodial staff place cardboard at the entrances from the covered walkways to act as drying mats, but the cardboard is usually soaked through shortly after it is placed. So, the custodians also mop up the water and mud to keep it from being tracked into the rest of the building. And there are too many doors in the plans at SSHS for this to be done effectively.
BMS had to purchase a pressure washer to keep the covered walkways clear of algae and mud.
Nowhere on Guam did I ever find covered walkways to be sufficient; not at the naval barracks when I did work down there; not when I took classes at Guam Community College a lifetime ago; and, especially not at BMS.
Not sure if it’s too late, but I would recommend a central corridor connecting every building for students and staff to use in times of inclement weather. Generations of our students will have to deal with this problem.
Gary Kuper is a Benavente Middle School PTO team member.