Addiction is a tricky and heavy issue. When dealing with individuals with substance use disorder (SUD), it’s important to treat them with respect, dignity, and to use the most updated disease model of addiction that is used by treatment providers nationwide. However, when witnessing the systemic symptoms of this issue in our community, crime, theft, neglect of children and other responsibilities, compassion does not come easy. I get that, and I’m a former user.
But are all addicts “animals,” as Doug Moylan believes? I think not. Addiction touches every corner of our island, echoing this year’s theme for National Recovery Month, Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community. There have been numerous opportunities for Guam to have a peek into the treatment aspect of SUDs via open houses held at our various treatment centers, and I was so pleased to see AG (Leevin) Camacho at these events.
Drug users can be wary of law enforcement, so I can’t emphasize enough how impactful it is to have an AG who is clearly invested in the treatment aspect of SUDs. Investing in SUD treatment impacts our entire community to make it better, safer, and happier. When you think about what kind of community leaders you want for our island, I urge you to consider how they view the most vulnerable populations, especially as an island currently ravaged by drug addiction. The war on drugs will not be won by locking up these “animals,” but by creating pathways for treatment of SUDs.
Kallen Perez is a resident of Agana Heights.