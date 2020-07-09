The Fanohge Coalition, a network of 37 different nonprofits, organizations, student associations and businesses, was formed this year to help provide accurate information on issues regarding self-determination and decolonization, and help the community understand the importance of this issue. The coalition plans to hold candidate forums and other activities to help elevate public dialogue during the 2020 campaign season.
There is a great amount of distortion in the media and community about terms like CHamoru self-determination or decolonization. The Fanohge Coalition hopes to help address these misconceptions and fill the gaps in knowledge. For example, contrary to what one might read in the news or hear on the radio, the recent end of the Davis case, did not end this movement or even fundamentally alter its trajectory.
In fact, while the 9th Circuit Court did affirm the local district court’s ruling on the Davis case, it also took great pains to clarify that their decision did not speak to whether or not it was appropriate to seek justice or some resolution to the longstanding issues that have impacted the CHamoru people. It was a reminder that even within the problematic maze of federal-territorial legal precedents that often disempower territories, the cause of CHamoru self-determination could still be considered just.
This is why CHamoru self-determination is not a narrow or meaningless issue. It is an issue that goes to the heart of our island’s community. It is built on the premise that the CHamoru people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect in their own islands.
A central part of this issue is to give the people most impacted by Guam’s colonial history, a chance to express what they would want for the future. This is standard practice around the world and throughout history by decolonizing nations large and small. It is a process of self-determination whereby those who have long been denied a voice in the destiny of their own lands, are given a chance to voice their political aspirations. For example, Great Britain and France relinquished sovereignty over many colonies, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Morocco, and Cambodia, to name a few.
CHamoru self-determination is the first step toward decolonization. Many in the community recoil when hearing the word “decolonization,” associating it with many negative things and primarily with an isolating independence from the world. This is not true. The Fanohge Coalition plans to join other education efforts in the community to bring about more awareness of this issue, so that more people realize there is little to fear from decolonization.
Decolonization for Guam means moving the island to a more equitable political status in which the island enjoys genuine self-government. In its most basic form, this means three basic options, one which moves towards full inclusion within the United States, statehood; one which rests primarily on a compact relationship whereby Guam would associate closely with the U.S., free association; and finally one in which Guam would have more political and economic autonomy, and relate to countries like the U.S. as allies, independence.
CHamoru self-determination doesn’t impede or favor any of these options. It just requires that the CHamoru people be given a chance to express their desires at the start of the process.
Travis Wells is with the The Sanlagu Coalition; Julia Faye Muñoz, I Hagan Famalao’an Guåhan; and Dewey Huffer, Statehood for Guam; are members of the Fanohge Coalition.