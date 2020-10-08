After reading the article (Letter to the editor, "We cannot allow our sick loved ones to die alone," published Oct. 6) I’d like to share my thoughts on the reason for not allowing open visitation. As a critical care nurse of 20 years, I have seen many changes in policy development and implementation regarding open-door visits of family members.
Our island is currently under siege with a novel virus which has taken the lives of 57 people so far and has infected thousands. The inability to control our environment is a crucial factor in the outcomes of those within the hospital setting. Abbott testing, which is our basic swabbing remains a challenge because this test and the results are: One, only as good as the one administering the skill necessary to achieve adequate results. Two, the results of the tests are only good for 72 hours. Having said this, there is no sure way of presuming that visitors could remain negative while also being our in the community after a negative test result has come back.
If we allow open visitation into a controlled environment we would not be able to control the spread of the virus because research has shown you can still not present with symptoms as of a specific time and if that person is in a constant state of social movement within the community.
We implement policy and procedures to protect our vulnerable patients while also protecting those who serve to protect the patient being cared for. Epidemiologists and those working hand-in-hand with CDC guidelines recommend limiting movement within the clinical setting because distancing and isolating this novel virus is the only means we have until there is a formidable vaccination available. As a health care worker who has seen and experienced bacterial transmission within our clinical setting overtime, I can attest to the fact that even with stringent policies and procedures in place, there are still chances of cross-contamination even with bacteria that is currently not as volatile as the current virus we are dealing with on island. We must use alternative means of communication and technology to help those currently bound in inpatient settings to help reduce the chances of transmission to others.
We offer Google Meets and Zoom already to allow families to be connected with their loved ones and to be able to share in their health care and end-of-life spiritual and mental needs. Unfortunately, to this day we await for a vaccination to help end our current crisis but until that time we must obey universal standards of precautions and prevention of transmission of this virus and we must abide by the executive order that limits our movement in society. We are all in this battle together and it requires every soul on this island to help not just those in the profession of health care. As the saying, “We are no longer the front lines in this battle, it is the knowledge, the understanding, and implementation of policies and procedures that the islanders must abide by, because they are now the front-line fighters in this battle.”
We must put aside our media frenzies and social stigmas regarding opinionated news that fuels further mental crisis among our islanders. Please use social media as a means to promote healthy lifestyles and positive thoughts as we face day-to-day results and outcomes of those afflicted with this novel virus.
Thank you!
William Eric Lee is a resident of Barrigada.