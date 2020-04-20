The government's public releases are being compiled with the intention of providing an accurate and combined report for the island of Guam that is indicative specifically to the actual numbers of COVID-19 positive cases confirmed on Guam. It has been determined that there exist multiple websites where data can be obtained but not one site exists that provides for a combined number of positive COVID-19 infections that Guam has.
I want to be very clear, I have nothing but respect and gratitude to each and everyone that is helping our island overcome this invisible enemy we all face.
The data compiled is a representation of the number of infected cases as determined by information provided separately by the Joint Information Center and the United States Navy, respectively, via each official press release.
As of April 19, the total number of positive cases on Guam with the combined the JIC and the Military is determined to be at 797 total cases for the entire island of Guam.
The breakdown of these cases is as follows:
The Guam Joint Information Center officially reports the number of positive cases to be 137 total cases reported:
If there are any questions regarding this data, please refer to the JIC website https://www.ghs.guam.gov/
The Navy officially reports the number of positive cases to be at 669 total cases reported. Should you have any questions regarding the data, please refer to the United States Navy website https://navylive.dodlive.mil/2020/03/15/u-s-navy-covid-19-updates/
Six sailors are currently in the U.S. Naval Hospital. One is in intensive care.
Note that the USS Theodore Roosevelt is the fourth Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier homeported in San Diego, California, but remains on Guam and is receiving medical care for those members afflicted with the coronavirus. All personnel not tested positive are currently being quarantined at numerous hotels on Guam to minimize the spread of infection and to allow thorough cleaning of the aircraft carrier from any other possible Coronavirus.
The compiled information is in response to a public request to a true accounting of “How many positives cases does Guam have? The Guam and military data, combined, will serve as a One Guam approach to giving the public complete information. We all must keep in mind that the world and Guam are experiencing unprecedented times that have never been experienced in our generation and how we respond to this epidemic and the measures we provide will determine how we protect and provide for the safety and health for the people. The compilation of this information is intended for the sake of accuracy in relation to the COVID-19 epidemic now affecting Guam. We often hear the phrase “'inside the fence' and 'outside the fence'” this is divisive at best; I would rather hear a ONE Guam approach.
Lastly, when JIC provides updates, we now are provided with positive cases by villages. However, I never hear anything on any cases within Andersen Air Force Base or Big Navy. Are any numbers included in the JIC report?
One Guam.
Dave Duenas is a resident of Dededo.