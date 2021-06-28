Dear senators,
Domestic violence has been an issue here on Guam and even more so during this time of COVID-19; yet not one senator is addressing the issue until now. Did it really take someone to die to address restraining orders? The system is broken in so many places from the Guam Police Department, probation, courts, the Office of the Attorney General, and the laws in which you as senators can make amendments to hold people accountable for their actions. The law can't just protect the rights of the abusers, it has to also protect the rights of the victims. It's not just about amending the laws but working with all the agencies involved to make sure everyone is on the same page to make sure the laws/amendments you pass actually make a difference.
Politics shouldn't be brought to a funeral of someone's loved one, especially not that of Virginia. Virginia should still be alive today but the system failed her and you are all part of this system.
Though it is too late for Virginia, there is still time within the 36th Guam Legislature for hopefully one of the 15 of you to make amendments to the law when it comes to violent crimes against people. I would love to help in the process if any one of you would like to take this on for the safety of the people of our island.
Sandra Reyes Seau, concerned citizen.