Open letter to senators: Who watches the watchers?

I am asking this question while watching testimony on Bill 302-36, a bill to strengthen the Office of Public Accountability. I regret I didn’t attend in person to explain to senators why I started a voter initiative to “empower the public auditor.”
With the exception of federal funds and grants, government revenues come out of the pocket of our local residents and businesses. We have a small population of people mostly working in low-wage service sector jobs, in households that require two to four income streams just to cover basic living expenses; and every year their tax burden and fee burdens increase while their incomes remain static. That situation existed before the pandemic arrived, causing a steady deterioration in the quality of life for most Guam families that was only accelerated by the global pandemic and local business lockdown.
Over the past 10 years, the government of Guam budget has nearly doubled from just under $400 million to just under $1 billion; a number that does not include the grants and revenues of the autonomous agencies. When that much money flows through an organization without adequate supervision, there are incidents of mismanagement, corruption, waste, theft, fraud and abuse, and the only ones who pay the price are the taxpayers.
There is too much waste and abuse of the limited government funds, and shortages come out of the pockets of taxpayers, who are barely surviving a post-pandemic high inflation world that is going through an economic depression and tottering on the edge of a worldwide recession.
The current tradition for dealing with financial mismanagement, corruption, waste, theft, fraud and abuse of government funds is to pay it out of government penalties or settlements out of government resources and move on as if nothing happened. But something does happen as a result of those missing resources, our quality of government gets worse as lack of funds hits budgets for things like building maintenance, road repairs, schoolbooks ordered, vehicles replaced or badly needed services provided to residents.
We have given the government 70-plus years to learn how to handle our tax dollars; and still to this day, politicians allow financial mismanagement, corruption, waste, theft, fraud and abuse of government funds to continue as a fact of life.
Since politicians have proven themselves incapable of fixing the system they created, it is up to citizens to do it ourselves. We were warned about this threat to our way of governing nearly three hundred years about by Thomas Jefferson, who declared: “There is only one force in the nation that can be depended upon to keep the government pure and the governors honest, and that is the people themselves.”
That’s why I started the Voter Initiative Process, which will give citizens the power to bring legal actions through the Corrupt Practices Act – which empowers citizens to take legal actions in case where taxpayer moneys are wasted through fraud and/or abuse.
The initiatives also create a public prosecutor that will not have a conflict taking legal actions against the government and/or its agents. The initiative also gives the public auditor power to take corrective/enforcement actions in cases of financial mismanagement, fraud, theft or abuse of government funds.
The Guam Election Commission has accepted the petitions.
The process of making our local government more responsive to our people will ultimately be up to the citizens of Guam when they walk into the voting booths this November.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a community advocate and proponent of voter initiatives and is a candidate for the Guam Legislature.