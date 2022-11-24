On Nov. 24, families come together to eat turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce. However, sometimes we need to remember the name of the holiday. Thanksgiving is a day of reflection and thankfulness for all that we have.
As an Ahmadi Muslim, I was raised to be thankful for everything I have. All the goodies we have, the comfort of our homes, and even the company of our loved ones. Islam teaches us to be thankful every day and adds more meaning to how we perceive Thanksgiving Day.
God almighty says in the Holy Quran, "Surely, Allah is gracious towards mankind, but most of them are not thankful (10:61)."
The Quran also reminds that, “and whosoever is grateful is grateful for the good of his own soul; but whosoever is ungrateful, truly my Lord is Self-Sufficient, Generous.”
However, the Holy Prophet (saw) also stated, "One who is not thankful to people is not thankful to God."
This message from the Prophet Muhammad is exceptionally profound in that it not only displays the true compassionate character of the prophet but also lays down a fundamental aspect of the Islamic faith.
This Thanksgiving, I invite all of us to reflect on our privileges and blessings and open our hearts to those less fortunate.
Imam Khalid Khan is a resident of Mangilao.