The return to in-class instruction was a big step towards normality so you’d be forgiven for feeling demoralized by the closure of schools. Hopefully, things will settle soon, so our kids can get back in the game.
It was first thought that COVID-19 was transmitted primarily via droplets (particulates greater than 5 microns in size). These relatively heavy particles (expelled by talking, sneezing, coughing, etc.) drop quickly on to surfaces and have a limited range. Hence the sanitizing and distancing protocols. We now understand that the pesky virus can also hitch a ride on aerosols (particulates less than 5 microns in size) that float around for hours and travel distances way beyond 6 feet. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both revised their guidelines to identify aerosols as a means of transmission.
Scientists who study this kind of thing are suddenly all the rage. They report that ventilation systems in most commercial and public buildings are woefully inadequate and will need to be redesigned if we want good air quality in those spaces.
In the meantime, this is to urge – strike that – demand, that our public health officials mandate that a simple and cost-effective means of reducing viral loads in densely occupied spaces (like classrooms) be instituted.
In the classroom context, that would mean cracking open classroom windows and doors whenever possible to encourage the introduction of fresh air to flush out the stale.
For those that are concerned about slightly warmer classrooms, let’s not forget that there was a time (showing my age now) when classes were not air-conditioned. We survived. Will good air circulation eliminate all the risk? Of course not. But it’s a tool in our toolbox and it’s time to introduce it into the mix.
Thank you for your consideration.
Wanjoo Kim is a resident of Dededo and is general manager of GoSolar Guam.