I'd like to share the words of Thich Nhat Hahn, a Buddhist monk, peace activist and author: "When it comes to health and well-being, regular exercise is about as close to a magic potion as you can get."
Due to the important role regular and consistent exercise has on an individual's immune system and their overall physical and mental health, gyms and indoor fitness centers should be reopened as long as they follow social distancing advice and have good cleaning routines in place.
Maintaining our physical and mental health during this time of COVID-19 is very important. Gyms should be considered essential services as long as they follow the guidelines:
1. Making space limitations and making enough room for everyone.
2. Making sure shared equipment be routinely cleaned between uses.
3. Sanitizing and disinfecting areas hourly; follow strict personal hygiene practices.
4. Members and trainers will be required to stay home if they show any signs and symptoms of a cold or flu.
Remember, many gym members are front-line workers, including nurses, firefighters and police officers!
As Hippocrates said: "Even when all is known, the care of a man is not yet complete, because eating alone will not keep a man well; he must also take exercise. For food and exercise, while possessing opposite qualities, yet work together to produce health."
It's time to open the gyms and indoor fitness centers!
Dr. Chris Curran Dombrowski is a family physician from Tumon.