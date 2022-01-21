Saturday, Jan. 15, was Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Many had Monday, Jan. 17, off for that reason.
It was Aug. 28, 1963, during the March on Washington, that he gave what is likely his most famous speech: “I have a dream …”
Now, almost 60 years later, we are fighting a new kind of discrimination - vaccinated vs. unvaccinated.
Would MLK change his words from “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” to something about not being judged by whether or not they have been vaccinated but by how they care for those around them during these times?
MLK also said, “I am convinced that men hate each other because they fear each other. They fear each other because they don't know each other, and they don't know each other because they don't communicate with each other, and they don't communicate with each other because they are separated from each other.” We may not have segregation based on the color of our skin, but we are definitely creating a division that includes fear and hate surrounding this vaccine.
I don’t know what the answer is for all of this, but I do not think we would be making Dr. King happy with our current choices.
Katryn Dougherty is a resident of Hagåtña. She is a wife and mother of two grown daughters.