March is Diabetes Month on Guam and diabetes has ravaged the health and economy of our island home and we, as a community, must do all that we can to mitigate the effects of diabetes on our people.
Over three years ago, the Guam Tano Ta Lions Club embarked on a quest to secure a diabetes grant from Lions Club International Foundation in Chicago, Illinois, in order to purchase a Mobile Health Clinic to bring diabetes education and free medical services to the villages, especially to those who have financial challenges and transportation challenges. The application process for the diabetes grant was tedious and lengthy in order to justify the acquisition of a mobile health clinic, but success was ours and the Lions Club International Foundation awarded us a $150,000 diabetes grant!
Many community partners needed to write letters of support to Lions Club International Foundation in order to secure the grant including The Doctors’ Clinic, The Guam Medical Society, The Guam Diabetes Association, The Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Mayors' Council of Guam and the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic, among many others. The Guam Tano Ta Lions Club also had to raise more than $70,000 locally, especially from corporate sponsors such as Staywell Foundation, Matson Navigation, Copy Xpress, Guam Tano Ta Lions Club, Guahan Lions Club, Lions Danny and Clare Cruz and Lions Dr. John and Sera Taitano. This Mobile Health Clinic is truly a community project.
This Mobile Health Clinic will be used as a platform to provide diabetes education and screening, provide hypertension and cholesterol screening, provide immunizations from Public Health and provide medical services from physicians, dieticians, pharmacists, diabetes educators and other volunteers who call Guam home and want to “give back to the community.”
The Mobile Health Clinic will be displayed at the Diabetes Alert Day Mini-Fair at the Paseo Parking lot from 9 to 11 a.m. March 26, a Saturday. Please come to support this community project.
We are looking for donations, such as Wi-Fi services, medical equipment, scales, folding chairs, etc. Thank you for your support of this community project.
Dr. John Taitano is the president of the Guam Tano Ta Lions Club and the project manager of the Mobile Health Clinic.