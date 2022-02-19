In two years half the population of Japan will be over the age of 50 and there will be 2 million fewer Japanese than today. Fewer Japanese will mean fewer Japanese tourists for Guam and those that do come will spend less than before because they are older and old people tend to save not spend.
Since this situation applies to all the nations of East Asia, smart money will not invest in Guam tourism. To save our economy on Guam we need to redirect to the aging baby boomers on the U.S. mainland and convince them to retire on Guam.
Many people in the U.S. would love to retire in Hawaii but Hawaii is too expensive. However, Guam is not. Just a little effort and publicity could replace our dying tourism with a robust economy based on financially comfortable retirees.
The sooner we get started on this the better.
---
Paul Zerzan is a resident of Barrigada.