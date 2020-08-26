It’s incredibly humbling to see our island go from excellent to outbreak in the span of weeks.
A country’s success and failure against the coronavirus is a direct reflection of the strength of the government and the will of the people. The government has to give people the tools they need to succeed, but ultimately, it’s up to the people to do the right thing and win the war.
Yes, the vast majority of us will recover just fine from COVID, but it’s never been about YOU. It’s about the hospitals and making sure they can give everyone the care they need when they need it.
In the past week alone, we’ve had hundreds of positive cases. Cases lead to hospitalizations which lead to deaths, with about a week in between each. That means we most likely have a brutal month ahead of us.
Doctors, nurses and public health administrators have been on the news every day, begging for us to do our part, because those on the front lines are stressed out and stretched thin.
Every day, they clock in to the highest risk area on Guam, and every day, they clock out, worrying about catching the virus themselves and bringing COVID-19 home to their loved ones.
I want to believe the people of Guam will step up to protect each other; the results will speak for themselves in the coming weeks. You can either ignore our health care workers’ cries for help and believe what you want, or listen and do your part to support their war against the pandemic. The choice is yours.
Peter Quiambao Jr. is a long time community organizer and mathematician. He is currently a video producer for Twitch, one of the largest live streaming platforms in the world.