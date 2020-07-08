We are now in the 21st century and yes racial discrimination is still prevalent on our island, sometimes in very discreet ways, and other times in a blatant manner.
I have become a victim of racial discrimination. I was working at Tamuning Elementary School as a school health counselor. Every Monday morning, it was a tradition for all students and their teachers to line up and gather at the courtyard for the flag ceremony and pledge of allegiance. That morning as we gathered in front of the courtyard, a man, who's a teacher and native of Guam, yelled at me. He said in a very humiliating, condescending way, “You Filipino, why don’t you go back to the Philippines and eat bagoong (fermented fish or shrimp paste).” My first thought was to ask him what was his problem. But I didn’t. Instead, I stood tall and continued to attend the flag ceremony. Later, I talked to my principal and told her what transpired. I wrote an incident report and informed the proper authorities. The authorities came and handled the situation professionally. I then proceeded to carry on my duty of dealing with students’ health and well-being.
After that incident, many teachers of Filipino heritage came up to me and shared they, too, have gone through racial discrimination but opted to be quiet about it. Up to this day, individuals tell me discrimination and racial slurs are happening in both the government and private sectors. People are hesitant to speak out. They are so afraid of the repercussions of losing their jobs. Because of this, a huge number of people are suffering in silence. I believe that racial discrimination not only happens on our island but all around the world. It is systemic where ever you go.
What do we do about the intimidation of racial discrimination? In my opinion, there are three ways that one can address racial discrimination and harassment. Either you feel sad or you sulk, mope and assign blame for your situation, or you can protest with anger. The third choice is to address the discrimination in a more civil way through proper channels.
In my case, I channeled my energy on learning more about the subject matter that I am highly involved with to make sure the services I was providing were the best that I could offer my students, their families and staff in the school environment.
My faith foundation was a huge influence in my life – fully confident that we are all made in the image and likeness of God with talents, intelligence, and gifts. I applied my God-given gifts of great possibilities into reality. I remained proactive in sharpening and refining my talents and abilities through education and practices and periodically reassessing this systematically and methodically. I fostered the virtues of patience, perseverance, persistence, commitment, dedication, discipline, hard work and trust in God.
If you believe in yourself and if you trust in your strength and competence, these will prepare you to be brave when challenged with adversity. Be compassionate and generous to others who are less fortunate. Value life with dignity and respect.
Fervently believe that all lives matter regardless of the color of your skin, including the helpless fetuses who lay in their mothers’ womb. I pray the America we call home will recover from COVID-19, and will regain law and order during these tumultuous times. I hope for peace, harmony and unity among all people of all nations, regardless of the color of their skin. I pray there will be no more violence, looting, setting fire and destruction of businesses and private properties. I hope there will be no more tearing down monuments that depict our U.S. history and civilization. I pray for prudent and fair justice.
If you've experienced racial discrimination, remember you are in charge of your own destiny. You can rise above all these hurdles. It is up to you!
God bless America, God bless Guam.
Marie Virata Halloran is a registered nurse and the executive director of Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam.